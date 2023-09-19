London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,920 ($122.88) target price on the stock.
LSEG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.96) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,428.33 ($116.79).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.6 %
London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,338.84%.
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($104.08), for a total value of £1,014,205.42 ($1,256,293.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,676 shares of company stock valued at $322,024,747 and sold 19,714,104 shares valued at $120,653,823,235. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
