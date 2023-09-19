JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Inchcape (LON:INCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.10) target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on INCH. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.44) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Inchcape Stock Down 3.5 %
Inchcape Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 6,078.43%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 788 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £55,498.84 ($68,746.24). In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £43,380 ($53,734.67). Also, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 7,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 788 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £55,498.84 ($68,746.24). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,043 shares of company stock worth $12,763,884. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
Featured Stories
