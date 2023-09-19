TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Raised to GBX 690

TUI (LON:TUI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 690 ($8.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TUI to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,680 ($20.81) to GBX 843 ($10.44) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 675.60 ($8.37).

TUI stock opened at GBX 467 ($5.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.46, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.15. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 448.80 ($5.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,933 ($23.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 540.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.10.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

