JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 280

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
