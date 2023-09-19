JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 280

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 249 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 222 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £897.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.79. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.13).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

