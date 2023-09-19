TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 164.10 ($2.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 140.60 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.60). The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Further Reading

