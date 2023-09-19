Oak Woods Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Oak Woods Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 20th. Oak Woods Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Woods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oak Woods Acquisition by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

