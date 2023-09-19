Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.12) to GBX 4,470 ($55.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($55.74) to GBX 4,400 ($54.50) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,435.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $52.51 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

