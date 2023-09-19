Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

