Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$72.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.80.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
