Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$72.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.80.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:RCI.B opened at C$56.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.53 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.