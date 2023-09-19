Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$54.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.08.

Shares of LB opened at C$32.17 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

