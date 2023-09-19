Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Raised to C$1.80 at TD Securities

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.97.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 14.8 %

Canopy Growth Company Profile

WEED stock opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$0.46 and a 52 week high of C$6.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

