StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
