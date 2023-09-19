StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

