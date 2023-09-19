Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

TELNY opened at $11.17 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 62.88% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

