UBS Group Downgrades ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASM International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASM International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.50.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $411.32 on Friday. ASM International has a one year low of $206.20 and a one year high of $501.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.37.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.42 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

