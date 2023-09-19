Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$714.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

