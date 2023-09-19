Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
CD Projekt Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.46.
CD Projekt Company Profile
