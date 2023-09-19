Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

CD Projekt Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

CD Projekt Company Profile

Recommended Stories

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

