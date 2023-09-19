Investec Downgrades EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of EKF Diagnostics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. EKF Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

