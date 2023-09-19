CIBC Increases Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$4.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.
