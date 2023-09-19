THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 89

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 87 ($1.08) to GBX 89 ($1.10) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.75.
THG Stock Performance
THG Company Profile
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
