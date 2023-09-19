Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Empire and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.43.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.23 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$38.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

