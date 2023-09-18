LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifePro Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.50. 729,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

