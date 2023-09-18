Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $369.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

