Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

