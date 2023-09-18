2,266 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.26. The stock had a trading volume of 313,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.35. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

