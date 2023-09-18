Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,489,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,525,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

