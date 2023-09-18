Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,489,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,525,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

