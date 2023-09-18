Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.5% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $440.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

