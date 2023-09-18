Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,675. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.