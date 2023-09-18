Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.97. 987,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

