Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.25 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

