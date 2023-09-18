Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $567.98. 680,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,058. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $539.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

