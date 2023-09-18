Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $54,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.89. 643,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,410. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

