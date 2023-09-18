Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.34. 157,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

