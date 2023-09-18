Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.18. The stock had a trading volume of 126,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,287. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

