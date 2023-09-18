Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

