Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $279.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

