Divergent Planning LLC Buys Shares of 3,906 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

