Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. 2,177,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,751. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.