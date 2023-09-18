Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tlwm’s 4th Largest Position

Tlwm boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.06. 509,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,330. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

