Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $75.34 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 436,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,435. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

