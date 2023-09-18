Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 100 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 750.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

AVGO traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $850.18. The company had a trading volume of 477,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,521. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $763.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.