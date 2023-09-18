Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $101.22. 11,976,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,647,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,074.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.