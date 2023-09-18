Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 4,538 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $215.54. 406,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,924. The stock has a market cap of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,929,472.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.