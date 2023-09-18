Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $409.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.30 and a 200-day moving average of $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

