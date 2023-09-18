Ignite Planners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,698. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

