iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Omega Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,634. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

