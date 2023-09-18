Divergent Planning LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,933. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

