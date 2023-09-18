Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. 3,755,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,786,104. The company has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

