180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $429.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,449. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.76 and a 200-day moving average of $459.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

