Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

USB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.70. 1,962,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878,936. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

